Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pusha T Confirms Jay Z Feature On Upcoming Album

Pusha T Confirms Jay Z Feature On Upcoming Album

Pusha T is starting his media rounds to promote his highly anticipated upcoming album. He’s already boldly said it will be the best rap album released this year and maybe we now have a better understanding as to why. When recently speaking with the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the “Diet Coke” rapper kind of accidently revealed that Hov will be featured on his upcoming album. “What’s the three songs you got with Hov?” asked the host, to which Pusha responded, “Something for my new album. I don’t even know if I was supposed to say that.”

Are you here for another Pusha T x Hov Collab? This will be the twos third record together.

Wendy Talks Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her Daytime TV Show

Wendy Williams speaks out on the latest talks show news!

Earlier today it was officially confirmed and announced that Sherri Shepherd will be hosting her own daytime talk show, launching in the fall.

Wendy Williams host rep Howard Bragman released the following statement following the announcement:

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the Maybe Wendy Show. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Meanwhile though right after this statement was released ‘on behalf of Wendy’ the Queen of media posted this response on her new social media page:

OOP! The queen said don’t speak for me! With over 20 years in the industry we are sure whenever and whatever Wendy decides to do her fans will be ready to listen.

