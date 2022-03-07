Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Drake Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Drake has officially filed a temporary restraining order against his longtime stalker. Back in 2017, a woman broke into his Los Angeles home and she is now allegedly sending him threatening emails.

The court filings say the emails suggest the rapper should “shoot himself and his son with a bullet.”

“As a result of Ms. Collins’ harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.” Drake said in his statement.

He reportedly asks that the woman stay a minimum of 100 yards away from him, his family, and his estate.

In 2021, this same stalker filed a $4 Million dollar defamation lawsuit against The Certified Loverboy. At the time, Drake and his legal team claimed a woman was using the suit to gain contact with him. A judge dismissed the case in December.