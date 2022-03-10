“Money Talks Or The Club Promoter Walks” – The District Breakers: Clean & Dirty Podcast [LISTEN]

CLOSE
In this episode DJ Jo’Iyce, DJ Schems and DJ 5’9 sit down with Kirt Floyd (Night life 101) and talk about how he got started, the truth about the promotion business and secrets of making club deals plus more! Stream this full episode now & new episodes drop every Thursday!
