Los Angeles Board Of Water And Power Commissioners Invests $5M In HBCUs To Diversify Engineering Industry

Studies have revealed the lack of diversity in STEM stunts innovation within the industry; however, despite these findings, racial and gender representation within the space has remained stagnant. A new initiative has been created by the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners to open pathways for Black scholars in engineering.
The agency has inked a five-year, $5 million partnership with the nonprofit Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering. The organization bridges corporate, government, academic and community entities to develop impactful initiatives centered on diversifying the engineering workforce.
Through the collaborative project, AMIE will team up with engineering schools at historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country to conduct research projects for the LADWP to align students with career development opportunities and strengthen the agency’s connection to HBCUs. Scholars will explore topics that include the effectiveness of microgrids and energy storage systems and stormwater management. They will also measure the economic impact of the LADWP’s energy-efficient programs.
Some of the participating institutions are Alabama A&M University, Hampton University, Florida A&M University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, Jackson State University, Tuskegee University and Morgan State University. Other schools include Norfolk State University, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, Virginia State University and the University of the District of Columbia.
Cynthia McClain-Hill, who serves as President of the Board of Water and Power Commission, says she believes the partnership will be instrumental in cultivating opportunities for individuals from underrepresented groups and advancing inclusivity at the LADWP.
“LADWP has incredibly challenging goals ahead of us, and guaranteeing that we have consistent access to high-quality scientific research is an essential part of staying on target,” she shared in a statement. “I am thrilled that the Department has chosen to align with AMIE and these nationally recognized research institutions that also have a strong tradition of empowering African Americans who were historically excluded from higher education opportunities. As LADWP looks to become a more inclusive organization, this is a significant partnership.”
AMIE Executive Director Veronica L. Nelson added the partnership “recognizes the significant value and impact of collaborating with the HBCU Schools of Engineering” and “will help address LADWP’s business needs as well as their goal to continue to develop a diverse workforce.”
Several projects have been launched to address underrepresentation in the realm of STEM. Spelman College teamed up with the nonprofit SMASH to create an immersive computer science-focused program for youth. Initiatives that focus on diversity are needed as African Americans make up 9 percent of the STEM workforce.
SEE ALSO:
Spelman College Joins Forces With The Nonprofit SMASH To Increase Racial And Gender Representation In STEM
NFL Player Emmanuel Ellerbee Launches STEAM-Focused Nonprofit
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Los Angeles Board Of Water And Power Commissioners Invests $5M In HBCUs To Diversify Engineering Industry was originally published on newsone.com