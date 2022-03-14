Diva’s Daily Dirt: Abbot Elementary Season 2 Details + Nicki Minaj Announces New Collab

ABBOT ELEMENTARY RETURNING FOR SEASON TWO

Abbot Elementary fans will be happy to know that the show has officially been granted a season two on ABC. The breakout comedy series stars Quinta Brunson, James as well as Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a silly principal with main character syndrome, in a Philadelphia school.

The early 2nd season renewal comes at very little surprise as the workplace comedy has quickly established itself as the new No. 1 comedy for adults 18-49. Abbott Elementary‘s December premiere/preview became the first ABC comedy debut to quadruple ratings after 35 days of multi-platform viewing. Principle Coleman delivered the exciting news today via Instagram:

Abbott Elementary returns with new shows on March 22. Meanwhile, after several rumor reports last week about ‘The Real’ daytime talk show being canceled, one of the show’s hosts, Loni Love, tweeted that there has been no official word of cancelation from FOX.