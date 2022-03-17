“Bottle Girls Can Get It! Maybe Bartenders Can Too…” – The District Breakers: Clean & Dirty Podcast [LISTEN]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

In this episode DJ Jo’Iyce, DJ 5’9 & DJ Schemes sit down with beautiful, sexy and single bartender and bottle girl as they tell us interesting stories about guys constantly hitting on them, the truth about serving celebrities and who’s qualified to hit the box. We also talk about the top attributes of a good customer and the keys to making money in both fields. Hear all of this and more in this week’s episode! Stream this full episode now & new episodes drop every Thursday!

