Cardi B and Offset’s three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari is definitely the rapper’s mini-me as the tiny tot was spotted modeling off her Balenciaga fit in style, just like her fashionable mama!

Recently, the “Up” rapper shared a mother-daughter day date at Disneyland with her baby girl and it was all documented on social media! Cardi shared a few adorable photos of her and her daughter’s adventure for the day, posting a photo of Kulture as she showed off her style. For the look, the toddler rocked a Balenciaga t-shirt and sweatsuit for the day of fun, pairing her stylish ensemble with Balenciaga sneakers and a black crossbody bag. Like her fashion forward parents, she added a few accessories to her outfit, rocking gold necklaces and a dazzling gold watch while wearing her hair in a high bun with swooped edges.

In the IG carousel that’s posted to her IG page, the 29-year-old mom of two showed off her daughter posing from different angles. She also showed a few snapshots from their time at Disneyland as the stylish duo held hands as they walked through the park. To close out the IG carousel, Cardi added an adorable video of her daughter holding up the blinged out gold watch as she told her mom, “We’re late, Mommy. We need to hurry up,” in her sweetest voice. “Light but heavy,” the rapper captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below.

Too cute! Looks like Kulture could be a fashion icon just like her stylish mama!

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Shows Off Her Stylish Balenciaga Fit While On Mother-Daughter Date At Disneyland

