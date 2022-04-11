Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Seeks Behavioral Treatment + J. Lo & Ben Affleck Engaged!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West Seeks ‘Behavioral Treatment Center’

Many fans were wondering what Ye had up his sleeve since he’s pulled out of Coachella just two weeks before the festival is set to kick off. He has been replaced with The Weeknd as the headliner, but now Ye fans may have a little insight on what he’s been up to.

According to reports, Kanye and his team are looking for luxury treatment facilities that will help him “become a better human and better dad.”

Sources say ‘West’s team has been actively looking at treatment facilities for him.” After months of blasting his divorce and co-parenting woes all over the internet, the ‘Jail’ rapper has taken another social media hiatus and deleted all of his social media.

Congrats to J.LO and Ben Affleck On Their Engagement

The award-winning actress and singer shared an intimate video on her website, ‘On The J-Lo” showing her fans her new gorgeous engagement ring. Before the big reveal though, Jenny from the Block posted a short video tease to her Twitter fam:

In April of last year, J.Lo broke off her engagement to baseball star Alex Rodriguez and has been spotted with Ben Affleck ever since. Cheers to Jenny circling the block and making it work for her! Sources are reporting that her new bling is worth ten million dollars!