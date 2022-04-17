Doja Cat Shows Off Her Killer Abs At Coachella

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat was spotted at Coachella over the weekend rocking a super fly ensemble that showed off her killer abs and toned physique.

For her look, she wore grey, yellow and red ombre pants that covered her platform boots. She paired the look with an intricate crop top that showed off her toned midriff and abs. As for her hair, she rocked a spiked out pony tail that was perfect for the annual music festival and accessorized the look with red sunnies that set the entire look off. Check out the fashionable fit below.

Doja also rocked long, stiletto nails for the occasion and added a matching ring to set the entire look off.

The pop star later shared the fashionable look on Instagram, posting the fashionable ensemble to her 22.9 million Instagram followers. See her post below.

“The IT girl ,” one of the beauty’s millions of followers left underneath the fashionable pic while another wrote, “Yesssss miss Doja,” while another simply called her “queen.”

