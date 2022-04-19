93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it to Ari Lennox to steam up the stage at Coachella. The sultry R&B singer hit the stage at the popular festival wearing a custom Jolleson crystal-embedded red bodysuit during her performance, and we can’t stop staring!

Although Lennox probably wooed the audience with her hit songs, we are pretty sure her outfit captured their attention as well. Her custom red bodysuit fit her curvy body perfectly. The high-cut bodysuit showed off her toned legs and hugged her small waistline. It featured cutout shoulders, a crisscross neckline, and opera-length gloves that were attached to the ensemble.

Beautiful crystals by @rhinestonebystone adorned the entire bodysuit and gave it an extra spark. The singer accessorized this look with red, crystal drop earrings, black pumps, and red nails that featured white crystal designs.

Lennox posted this jazzy look to her Instagram, and her followers were eating it up. Her comment sectioned consisted of a slew of fire, heart eye, and salivating emojis. One follower was in a daze as he commented, “The Lawd is my Sheppard he knows what I want .” Another follower commented on her look while also anticipating her performance. “FINE I know you are going to give them LIFE!”

Lennox look was created by Black Fashion Designer Jolleson who also is responsible for bringing Saweetie’s Coachella look to life and creating Beyonce’s Oscars 2022 performance look.

Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

