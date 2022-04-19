Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Unite for Joint Tour + This RHOP Star Files For Separation

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Unite for Joint Tour

That’s right! Wu-Tang fans are rejoicing at the news that the clan is hitting the road and touching the people! The award-winning rap group has linked up with Nas on a string of North American tour dates starting this Summer going into the Fall season.

Check out the NY State Of Mind Tour dates here.

Has #RHOP’s Ashley Darby Filed For Separation

Several circulating reports show that the ‘Real Housewife of Portomac’ star has officially filed for legal separation from her husband Michael Darby. Sources claim that Ashley legally filed in Virginia as a precursor to divorce. Please note that in the commonwealth state of Virginia, it is required that you live apart from your spouse for at least a year before you can file for an uncontested divorce.

Fans of the show may or may not be surprised at the latest headlines surrounding the couple after watching Ashley and Michael’s relationship troubles over the past few seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac.’ Sources claim this upcoming season will document their separation. The couple has two kids together, ages 2 and 1-years-old.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Headed To Hulu In The Fall 13 photos Launch gallery ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Headed To Hulu In The Fall 1. 1 of 13 2. 2 of 13 3. 3 of 13 4. 4 of 13 5. 5 of 13 6. 6 of 13 7. 7 of 13 8. 8 of 13 9. 9 of 13 10. 10 of 13 11. 11 of 13 12. 12 of 13 13. 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Headed To Hulu In The Fall ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Headed To Hulu In The Fall [caption id="attachment_3052905" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez/Anthony Harvey / Getty[/caption] Hulu’s new series Wu-Tang: An American Saga chronicles the hip-hop legacy of one of rap’s most prolific groups. We’ll get to see Method Man, ODB, The Rza, The Gza, Raekwon and the rest of the legendary crew’s rise to riches story and casting to portray the Shaolin-born clique is pretty on point. Rapper Dave east was cast to play Method Man in the Hulu original and if you were hype to see the M-e-t-h-o-d Man at the BET Awards, we think you’ll have a grand time watching East play him. The series also stars Shamiek Moore, Joey Bada$$, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young. Wu-Tang: An American Saga airs September 4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gnfCw1DDmE

