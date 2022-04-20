Antonio Driver Talks “I Am” Awards hosted by Vivica A. Fox In DC, Starting ‘Speak Up Inc,’ + More!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Founder of “Speak Out Inc,” Antonio Driver stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry! He discussed the non profit’s upcoming ” I Am” awards being hosted by the legendary actress Vivica A. Fox. Antonio talks about hosting the event in the Washington D.C. and why he created the awards to recognize LGBTQ+ people of color. Antonio shared his journey to creating the organization and what he’s been able to accomplish in the role. Head to speakoutusa.org for more information.

