93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Blac Chyna says she’s born again after losing her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family. The model took to Instagram to post she is starting new beginnings on her 34th birthday.

Chyna, born Angela White wore all white and was dipped in a swimming pool surrounded by a group of people who witnessed the rebirth.

“Born again on my birthday, 5/11/22 #newbeginnings,” she captioned in the post

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The baptism comes just days after losing the weeks-long case against Rob Kardashian and his family. She filed a $100 million lawsuit claiming that the Kardashian-Jenner family had something to do with her reality show, Rob & Chyna being canceled. Allegedly the model’s mother is set to file an appeal.

Reports have also stated that Blac Chyna and her mother Tokoyo Toni are coming to a TV screen again soon with a brand new show.

SEE: Blac Chyna Named Suspect In Battery Case After Allegedly Kicking Woman In Stomach

SEE: Corey Gamble Claims He Saw Blac Chyna Physically Abuse Rob Kardashian During Testimony

SEE: Blac Chyna Says She Hasn’t Paid Taxes In Years, Doesn’t Even Have A Personal Bank Account

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Blac Chyna Says She’s Born Again After Getting Baptized On Her Birthday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com