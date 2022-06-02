Breaking: Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber Found Dead at 38

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It has been reported former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found in dead in his apartment by Frisco Police, per multiple sources today,(June1).

The cause of his death is unknown at this time. But according to a source, police responded to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment because someone had called about a water leak. Police then forced their way in what is believed to be his apartment.

Barber was 38. His birthday is June 10.

Barber played a total of seven years in the NFL, including six for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011. He was a Pro Bowler in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season that he didn’t start a game for Dallas, splitting time with Julius Jones. Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns. He played the 2011 season with the Chicago Bears. Barber retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season.

