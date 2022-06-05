Celebrity News
Metro Boomin Mom Reportedly Killed By Her Boyfriend

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 09: Metro Boomin attends "Uncut Gems" Atlanta screening at SCAD Show on December 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sad day in Atlanta, according to Hollywood Unlocked Metro Boomin’s mother has died. Reports have stated that her boyfriend killed the Atlanta producer’s mother and following that killed himself. Hours after another tragic death in Atlanta with rapper Trouble being killed.

More news to come as the story develops 

Metro Boomin Mom Reportedly Killed By Her Boyfriend  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

