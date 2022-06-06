Cast Pays Tribute To The Late Thomas Mikal Ford In ‘Martin: The Reunion’ Special Trailer Coming To BET+

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Martin: The Reunion’s first trailer has arrived, and it has us feeling totally nostalgic. BET+ dropped a bomb when it announced its Martin: The Reunion special was coming this year, and it would feature all of the cast members minus the Thomas Mikal Ford, who passed away in October 2016.

Tommy Will Be A Part of Martin: The Reunion In Spirit

The trailer opens up with Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pam), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) paying tribute to Ford, saying, “This one’s for you, Tommy!” Ford played Martin’s mysteriously employed best friend and Pam’s eventual love interest Tommy in the iconic 90s FOX sitcom.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Affion Crocket hosted reunion special since its announcement, and now they don’t have to wait long because it’s dropping on BET’s streaming service on June 16. The special will celebrate Martin’s 30th anniversary and will feature special guest appearances from the likes of Tommy Davidson, Snoop Dogg, and Brian McKnight.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.” said Lawrence in a statement when the special was first announced by BET+.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

A Much Needed Reunion

Martin first premiered on August 27, 1992, running for five seasons, coming to an abrupt end in 1997 after Lawrence was slapped with a sexual harassment lawsuit by co-star Tisha Campbell, a claim he denies happened in an interview with GQ.

We can’t wait to see it. Peep the trailer below.

BET / Martin: The Reunion

