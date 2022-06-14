Diva’s Daily Dirt: Gunna Pens Open Letter, XXL Class Revealed & Wendy Williams Update On Possible Show Appearance

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

GUNNA Pens Open Letter To Fans On His Birthday

YSL rap artist Gunna is celebrating his birthday by writing an open letter to his fans since he is currently behind bars on a RICO indictment.

In the letter the ‘Banking On Me’ rapper shared that he has used his art and his “gift from God: to change his circumstances and to provide for his loved ones despite being arrested for things he’s said in his music. “The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue,” he says.

“My entire life I’ve seen black men, black women and black children constantly attacked, hated, murdered, berated, belittled, silenced, judged, used and held captive.”

Gunna is currently experiencing what it means to be held captive as he remains in custody in a small cell with no window with 22 hours alone and only two hours of light. His next court appearance isn’t until January 2023.

“As a black man in America, it seems as though my art is only acceptable when I’m a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment. I’m not allowed that freedom as a black man in America.”

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name.”

Many of our favorite artists have spoken out since Gunna & Young Thug’s arrest and joined forces in support of the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition created by music executive Kevin Liles. You can sign the petition here.

XXL REVEALS 2022 FRESHMAN CLASS

XXL has released the 12 rising stars that will join Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole and Travis Scott in their infamous Freshman Hall of Fame.

This year’s list of rising stars include familiar names like Nardo Wick, Babyface Ray, and Saucy Santana, along with SoFaygo, KayCyy, Cochise, Big30, and Big Scarr. Three of the 12 spots are holding it down for the ladies with Kali, KenTheMan, and TDE’s newest breakout star Doechii.

Look out for the official Freshman freestyles and cyphers to be released over the next month with beats exclusively crafted by Wheezy Outta Here.

Wendy Williams Will Not Appear On Friday’s Final Episode of the ‘Wendy Williams Show’

All great things must come to an end at some point right? Sadly the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ will be ending after 13 seasons without the iconic Wendy herself. According to Page Six, the final episode is scheduled to air on Friday and will include a video tribute to the iconic host after 13 successful years in syndication.

Sources report that the show staffers were working hard to figure out a way to have the Daytime Talk Show queen back on set somehow but unfortunately things will have to end without her. Sherri Shepherd is gearing up to replace Williams’ show with a new one called ‘Sherri’ airing this Fall. Will you be tuned in?

