ICYMI: Top 5 Moments of Célèbrez en Rosé DC

No doubt about it, Black people love a good party. What’s more? A good party with a good theme. Célèbrez en Rosé offered up just that as it hit the DMV as the third stop on its tour across the country. With Houston and Atlanta setting the bar high, DMV attendees pulled up in their finest pink and white and were more than ready for one of the best events of the summer – us included.

Now let’s face it. The DMV is a one-of-a-kind type of place, and it’s no surprise that this particular tour stop went viral on social media with some attendees praising the festival and others straight up, well, bashing it. And in this day of cancel culture and internet drags, it can be hard to decide if your FOMO was well-warranted or if you dodged a bullet not attending. Lucky for you, here’s the real tea. We were there.

1. Plot twist! New location. Yes, it’s true. Five days before the event, Célèbrez en Rosé switched its venue from the National Harbor Waterfront to The Plateau at National Harbor, which canceled out the beautiful waterfront views that attendees enjoyed in previous years. However, this was out of the organizers’ control. According to their Instagram page, they were notified last-minute of “new live music regulations” from the county. A post on June 6 read, “our partners at the Harbor have assured us they are completely transforming the existing site and will still be providing a beautiful, grass space for all of our festivities at the new Plateau Park location.” For those with general admission tickets, this meant that if you weren’t there early, you may have ended up on the concrete. Not to say that was a bad thing though, depending on who you ask, considering the inevitable rainy weather and all of the dope Instagram props and installations.

2. Rain, rain go away. Why does it always rain during festival weekends? First, it was Broccoli City Fest, and now Célèbrez en Rosé. However, the festival did allow for umbrellas and VIP/cabana ticket holders enjoyed the show from their tents.

3. The performances? Top tier. One thing that I think all attendees can agree on is that Robin Thicke and Tamia tore down the stage! Attendees sang their lungs out to every song in each singer’s set. Robin Thicke even mentioned that DC was where he broke his first number one record, “Lost Without You.” WKYS’ own DJ 5’9 and DJ Jazzy Jeff kept the people dancing all day and night, and host Autumn Joi kept the crowd live the entire time.

4. Yes, there was a fight. We know you saw it on Twitter, and probably on Instagram, too. The girls were outside fighting, chile! This was a classy event, but we know there are bad apples in every bunch. According to this viral video on Tik Tok, one girl told another girl about her nip slip, and it was Bad Girls Club after that. Luckily, the fight didn’t last long and didn’t ruin the vibes for the night.

5. Surprise celebrity pull-ups and good food. We love a good celebrity surprise, and Miss Tammy Rivera blessed us with her presence at the DMV tour stop. Not only that, Big Tigger and Rotimi pulled up as well. Now, when you’re sipping on rosé all day, you want to put something on your stomach, too. Between the steak, salmon, and tofu vegan lunch options, VIP ticketholders ate real good to make sure they could drink all the champagne they wanted. You could also find cheese boards, shrimp cocktails, colorful salads and more across the festival grounds, as well as a variety of food trucks and other eatery options.

Every big event has its yay-sayers and nay-sayers, but we don’t suggest letting social media make you miss out on this one next year. We also strongly recommend purchasing a VIP ticket. Célèbrez en Rosé is WKYS approved!