93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A 36-year-old man in Atlanta is under arrest for allegedly killing an employee and shooting another. His reason? According to police, he was upset that there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.

Yep. You read that correctly.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This tragic and senseless event happened at a Circle K gas station.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Reportedly, after an argument over the overused condiment, the man opened fire. A 26-year-old female employee is dead, while her 24-year-old co-worker is in the hospital with a gunshot injury. Police say that her 5-year-old daughter was also in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge.

The Latest:

Miss Diddy Hosts Toast to Black Hollywood for BET Awards 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson Officially Sworn In As First Black Woman On Supreme Court Bench

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman On The Supreme Court

Kimberly Elise Receives Backlash After Praising The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

Jacquees Calls Out T-Pain For Accusing Him Of Monetizing His Viral Remixes

R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Federal Sex Trafficking & Abuse Case

Jacquees Talks New Album, Relationship Status, & More!

Rapper Big Boi and Sherlita Patton Divorce, Keep Things Classy

Brittney Griner’s Appears In Russian Court As Detainment Gets Extended For Six More Months

I Had Too Many Drinks & Can’t Remember If We Had Sex!

Subway Customer Shoots and Kills Worker Over ‘Too Much Mayo’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com