93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

No cap.

We all know that gas prices have been through the roof for several consecutive months. With no apparent end in sight, one company has taken it upon itself to lessen the pain at the pump.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

That company is Sheetz, and depending on what type of gas you need, you could be saving more than a buck fifty the next time you fill-up.

From now through the 4th of July, select Sheetz gas stations and convenience stores will offer gas prices as low as $3.49 per gallon for E85 (with ethanol), and $3.99 per gallon for unleaded (but only on the 88 version). It’s important to note that not all Sheetz fill-in stations offer these types of gas.

With more than 40 million drivers expected to hit the road this holiday weekend, these ‘low’ gas prices may be just the break you need.

So tell a friend to tell a friend! Sheetz gas stations can be found in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland.

To find the Sheetz nearest you, click here.

The Latest:

R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Federal Sex Trafficking & Abuse Case

Jacquees Talks New Album, Relationship Status, & More!

Rapper Big Boi and Sherlita Patton Divorce, Keep Things Classy

Brittney Griner’s Appears In Russian Court As Detainment Gets Extended For Six More Months

I Had Too Many Drinks & Can’t Remember If We Had Sex!

LO Down: Lil TJay Still Unconscious After Being Shot, Music Exec Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta & More.

Here’s The Story Behind Kendrick Lamar’s Diamond Crown of Thorns

Lizzo Makes Her Debut on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, Shouts Out Beyoncé

50 Migrants Found Dead In Semitrailer Outside of San Antonio

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Day To Night Makeup Routine Using Revlon Products

Here’s Where You Can Get Gas For $3.49 Through The Fourth of July was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com