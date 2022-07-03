Niecy Nash Serves A LEWK During Black LA Pride

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash took to Instagram to show off her effortless style during Black LA Pride and her fit was everything!

Taking to the platform, the actress donned a rainbow inspired dress that featured a deep v neckline and tutu like skirt. She paired the look with a red pointed toe pump and wore minimal jewelry, only rocking diamond encrusted hoop earrings to add to the already fabulous look. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs in a half up, half down hairstyle with loose curls on the ends.

“LA Black Pride was all the way live ,” the beauty captioned the photo set. “Thank you for honoring me @lablackpride @mrbrandonanthony Thank you @jessicabettsmusic for my song Glam pulled up and gave Queer Tinker Bell! @makeupbymila @thejoyofwigmaking @stephanieandreaa__ (more in my stories)”

Check it out below.

But that wasn’t all Niecy shared with her 3.1 million IG followers. She also posted another photo that showed off her glam for the day donning a natural beat, turquoise eye shadow, and a nude lip. The post was actually a repost from her wife, Jessica Bettes, as the couple celebrated the anniversary of the day they first got engaged. “I asked this Beautiful Queen to marry me 2 years ago from today -7/3 Happy Engagement Day and About last night, special thanks to @lablackpride – Epic Night ,” the caption read. Check it out below.

She looks goodT! What do you think of Niecy’s Pride look?

