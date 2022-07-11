Learn More About DC Housing Authority, Preserving, Rehabilitating and Redeveloping Affordable Homes in DC

This week on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson speaks with the Director of The District of Columbia Housing Authority, Brenda Donald. Born and raised here in DC, Donald shares the vision and mission to preserve, rehabilitate and redevelop Public Housing in DC. They have created a plan to focus on people, properties and program for the residence of DC.

The mission of the DC housing Authority is: The District of Columbia Housing Authority provides quality affordable housing to extremely low- through moderate-income households, fosters sustainable communities, and cultivates opportunities for residents to improve their lives.

For more information log on the www.DChousing.org:

About Brenda Donald:

Donald most recently served as director for the District’s Child and Family Services Agency. Prior to that, she was the deputy mayor for Health and Human Services for the District of Columbia and interim director of CFSA under Mayor Bowser since October 2016. In this role, she was charged with making sure that residents of all ages receive the services they need to lead healthy and productive lives in the District of Columbia

Donald has over 25 years of senior management experience in the public and non-profit sectors. Before rejoining CFSA, she was vice president of the Center for Effective Family Services and Systems at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the nation’s largest organization solely dedicated to improve the lives of vulnerable children and families. In that role, she oversaw programs that promoted improvements in public systems such as child welfare and juvenile justice with a focus on expanding evidence-based best practices

