Netflix Star Busisiwe ‘Busi’ Lurayi “Suddenly” Passes Away At 36

A popular South African actress has passed away.

Busisiwe’ Busi’ Lurayi was known for recently starring in the Netflix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas and her family took to Instagram to release the devastating news.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead last her residence on Sunday 10.07.2022, by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still known as we await the results of the autopsy report,” the statement reads on the official Instagram account of her Johannesburg-based talent agency, Eye Media Artists. “We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news. We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available.”

The agency captioned the post, “Rest In peace @busi_lurayi.”

Lurayi had starred in the Netflix series “How to Ruin Christmas” since 2020, playing the main character of Tumi Sello, who tries to make things right after ruining her sister’s perfectly planned Christmas Day wedding. Hilarity ensues as the free-spirited Tumi tries to right her wrongs.

After the initial season’s success, Netflix followed it up with the second season of four episodes, entitled How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral. Then just three weeks ago, Netflix announced another season called How to Ruin Christmas: The Babyshower, which is currently in production.

May she rest in peace.

