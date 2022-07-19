Off Duty Officer Shoots and Kills Man in DC’s Wharf Area

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A man with a semiautomatic handgun was shot and killed by and off duty officer in the entertainment district area of Southwest Washington Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. EDT in the Wharf area. The Wharf area is along the Potomac River and is a district of restaurants, entertainment venues and shops.

The off duty officers observed the gunman pointing a handgun on the pier outside of a restaurant and approached the man. One shot was fired by the officer and a second person was possibly grazed and was being treated at the hospital for the wound.

The officers names has not been released but the Washington Post has identified him as Commander Jason Bagshaw, a known controversial figure activists in the D.C. area for aggressive policing tactics.

