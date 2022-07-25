Lil Baby Rebuffs 4PF RICO Charge Rumors: “Only God Can Judge Me”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As more RICO charges are expected to be filed by Atlanta, Georgia officials, Lil Baby is rumored to be next on the list. However, he appeared unfazed by the buzz when told by fans.

According to reports, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Wills did confirm earlier in July that the city of Atlanta would see more high-profile RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) cases being brought before the summer ended. Wills said in an interview concerning gang indictments that she expects two more to be filed within the next two months.

The news had many immediately speculate online that Lil Baby was the next target. The 27-year-old rapper recently announced last Friday (July 21st) that he was launching a new enterprise for aspiring Black millionaires through his 4PocketsFull imprint, which he launched in 2017. “We can run the world if we play it right,” he wrote on his Twitter account. While more fans seemed to be interested in the potential investment opportunity he mentioned, one fan responded to the tweet by cautioning the My Turn rapper to keep an eye on the developments with the Fulton County D.A.‘s office. “Man you better be out for that rico everybody keep talking about,” they wrote. Lil Baby’s answer a half-hour later was concise, showing how undeterred he was: “Only god can judge me.”

Lil Baby has gone on record defending fellow Atlanta artists Young Thug and Gunna after their recent arrests by law enforcement on RICO charges, giving a thumbs up to reporters when asked about how they both were doing as he was in Washington D.C. as part of Chris Brown’s One of Them Ones tour, which started out in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15th. The nationwide tour will roll through 23 cities including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, New York & Los Angeles before its final date in Las Vegas on August 27th.

