Daniel Kaluuya Goes On A Very Awkward Chicken Shop Date [Watch]

It’s extremely hard to pick our favorite role played by actor Daniel Kaluuya. Whether it’s Chris Washington from Get Out, W’Kabi from Black Panther, Fred Hamptonfrom from Judas and the Black Messiah, Slim from Queen & Slim, or OJ Haywood from Nope, there is an arsenal to choose from. During this “Chicken Shop Date” with London YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg, Daniel definitely had to put some of those acting skills to the test to keep a straight face.

Amelia is a 28 year old UK journalist, comedian and television presenter. She created the web series Chicken Shop Date where she interviews pop stars, rappers, grime artists, athletes as well as other YouTubers in fried chicken restaurants in London, England. In this episode from 2020, Amelia goes on a date with Daniel Kaluuya where they talk about his type of woman, the worst date ever, sex scenes, and more.

Watch the full video below to see how things get awkward…

