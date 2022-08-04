Burna Boy Goes On A Very Awkward Chicken Shop Date [Watch]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Burna Boy is a lover boy but how is he on a date? More specifically a very awkward “Chicken Shop Date” in London with YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Amelia is a 28 year old UK journalist, comedian, and television presenter. She created the web series Chicken Shop Date where she interviews pop stars, rappers, grime artists, athletes as well as other YouTubers in fried chicken restaurants in London, England. In this episode Amelia goes on a date with Burna Boy where they talk about his type in a woman, superpowers, favorite meals, tattoos, and more plus Burna does a very interesting English accent in front of a Brit.

Watch the full video below to see how things get awkward…

