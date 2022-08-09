“Freeway” Rick Ross, Activist Belinda Parker Brown & Ronald K. Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

On today’s show author and convicted drug trafficer “Freeway” Rick Ross, who is best known for the drug empire he established in Los Angeles, California, in the early to mid 1980s. He was sentenced to life in prison, though the sentence was shortened on appeal and released in 2009. He’ll share how all this happened and what he did to turn his life around. Also Louisiana Activist Belinda Parker Brown and Ronald K. Bethea, the President of The National Association of Blacks in Solar (NASB).

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

