Kid Cudi Announces He’s Started Writing His Memoir: “Tellin My Story In My Own Words Is Scary”

Kid Cudi‘s led an interesting life, and now he’s prepping for you to read all about it.

Just days ago, he announced that his memoir is in the early stages, he says he’s now he’s taken pen to paper and started writing the very first chapter.

“Started writing the first chapter of my book. Its comin together really well,” Cudi wrote on Twitter. “Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.”

This comes pretty quickly, just a week after he announced the idea when he tweeted, “I’m finally gonna tell my story. The full story. All real. All honest.”

Music will still be Cudi’s first love as his 8th album Entergalactic, drops September 30. However, the new music proves that Cudi’s still branching out with new creative endeavors as the album will be accompanied by an adult animated series of the same name.

Serving as a soundtrack of sorts, Entergalactic will be available on Netflix and was developed alongside the mastermind behind the Black-ish universe, Kenya Barris.

Barris appeared on a ComplexCon panel in 2019 where he praised Cudi for creating this own lane and developing the series.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s the craziest thing in terms of TV. It’s the most ambitious thing. It also shows who he is as an artist. So, he came in and we were talking about, you know, actually it was because I wanted him to do something with my daughter at school and he was super cool and did something for my daughter. But we started just talking about him and I’ve just been a huge Cudi fan forever,” Barris said. “The idea of there’s never been an album and a series dropped at the same time, so each song will have a 30-minute narrative that kind of explains what that song is about and it’s a love story . . . It’s a youthful love story told through Cudi’s music.

Cudi’s yet to announce a release date for the book or when he plans on finishing it.

Kid Cudi Announces He’s Started Writing His Memoir: “Tellin My Story In My Own Words Is Scary” was originally published on cassiuslife.com