NexxtOne Academy To Host 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser To Support Hundreds of DC Students

NexxtOne Academy in D.C. is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop Black and Latino youth in underserved communities through science, technology, engineering, arts, athletics, and math programs (STEAM). This non-profit will be holding their Second Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on October 10, 2022 and want the entire DMV to come out!

NexxtOne Academy was established right before the COVID-19 pandemic and like many organizations around the world, they were hit negatively by the global shutdown. As the “new normal” world is ramping back up, many non-profits like this one are looking to their communities for support. Monday’s Golf Tournament will be a a day of friendly competition to raise funds for necessary programs and scholarships for youth in D.C.

This event will be at Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro, Md. and you can purchase your tickets by clicking here. Please come out and supports this nonprofit as they work to help over 350 of Washington, DC’s middle and high school students!

