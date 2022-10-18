Calling All PR and Comms Pros: Don’t Miss #PROCON2022

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The world is changing, and it’s changing fast. Public relations and communications professionals are at the heart of framing and communicating how we perceive those changes, which requires them to quickly evolve and expand their industry knowledge. PROCON is an opportunity to help these professionals to do just that.

It’s no secret that PR and communications professionals have a special, layered relationship. You could definitely call it mutually beneficial, as one role can’t really succeed without the confidence and alignment with the other. One common example is the relationship between an entertainment publicist and journalist. The journalist needs the publicist to book noteworthy guests and interviews, as well as stay up on the most relevant events to the journalist’s beat. On the other side of that, the publicist needs the journalist to garner media coverage for their paying clients.

“When you bring together professionals in the same field to discuss best practices, challenges, and opportunities for growth, innovation and groundbreaking moments are created,” says PROCON Founder, Keisha Brewer.

Brewer understands all too well how quickly the world of PR and communications evolves, as she also serves as the CEO and Lead Publicist of The PR Alliance, the company behind PROCON. With the role of PR and communications professionals expanding, Brewer felt like there was no safe space for the PR an communications professionals of today to connect, learn and grow.

“If you don’t see it, create it,” says Brewer. “… I was looking for a space that was authentic, comfortable, provided resources, and connected me wit others in the industry, and allowed me to pour back into my career and passions.”

This year’s inaugural event will feature panel sessions with some of the top publicists and journalists in today’s industry. Attendees will also have the chance to explore a variety of workshops and vendors, while enjoying delicious food and drinks. There will be several networking and headshot photo opportunities, as well.

Hosted by WKYS’ own, Chey Parker, PROCON 2022’s panelists include: Candice Nicole (15+ year publicist and founder/CEO of Candice Nicole PR), Eric Knox (Public relations and social impact at BET), Regan Farley (Co-founder of Intel Media Group), Jeniro, (Owner of The Jeniro Agency), Sofia Maame (Director and brand strategist of SMTPR), Amber Glenn (Vice president of Archetype PR), Donovan Mack (Multicultural marketing and public relations strategist) and Kourtney Janeau (PR account executive at The PR Alliance).

Whether you are an aspiring, new, or seasoned PR or communications professional, PROCON has something for you. To learn more and for ticket information, visit http://www.experienceprocon.com.

