Miss Diddy Hosts Toast to Black Hollywood for BET Awards 2022

The BET Awards 2022 was certainly one for the books, but it wouldn’t be a true BET Weekend if Miss Diddy didn’t host her annual Toast to Black Hollywood event the Friday before. After being canceled by Covid for two years, this year’s event was the biggest one yet, but here’s a twist.

Miss Diddy changed the name from A Toast to Young Hollywood to a Toast to Black Hollywood. She explained to Fox Soul that it’s very important to make sure her company is driving the message and the important work that the Black community as a whole has been doing since 2020, especially in the midst of the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. She goes on to say that she wanted to be more strategic in this year’s event’s messaging and honor the word “Black.”

Sponsored by Dusse, Doritos, Amazon Music and Ciroc, the event took place on the rooftop of the famous London Hotel in West Hollywood, and some of the industry’s biggest and brightest graced the black carpet.

But the black carpet flex is just scratching the surface. This year’s toast went to a pretty impressive list of Black creatives and industry professionals including Television Host & Fashion Designer Nina Parker, Co-President of The Recording Academy Valeisha Jones, Cynthia Bailey, Tamika D. Mallory and Trae the Truth.

Guests enjoyed an open bar and small bites. while Chrisette Michelle and Eric Bellinger blessed the stage with musical performances. Celebrities like Kenny Burns, Monaleo, Mr. Rogers, Mister Ray, Latoya Luckett, Luke Lawl, The Jasmine Brand, Demetrius Shipp, KJ Smith, Hitmaka, Julisa, Rocsi Diaz, and Skyh Black pulled up throughout the night as well. Until next year!

Written By: Chey Parker

