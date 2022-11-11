HomeLittle Bacon Bear

Isaac Leo represents MoCo and talks his single D’ussé

I don’t get to sit down with nearly enough artists from Montgomery County, Maryland (MoCo) and Isaac Leo did not disappoint!

Get to know him with this interview, on social media, and through his music.

Check out his winning single D’ussé

Follow Isaac on Instagram

Check out his latest ‘Too ill’ ft. Lightshow

@littlebaconbear | littlebaconbear.com

