Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member

Congratulations to singer Fantasia as the entertainer has just taken to Instagram to confirm that she’s joined the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc as an honorary member.

The beauty took to Instagram earlier today to share a video of herself being inducted into the organization during the sororities Centennial Founders’ Month as an honorary member. Decked out in the sorority’s colors, the entertainer was all smiles as she joined the sorority and danced around while being inducted.

#sigmagammarho” the beauty simply captioned the Instagram video. Check it out below.

“Welcome to the sisterhood SoRHOr!!!! ” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the excitign post while another wrote, “Congrats Soror! You were already my sister but now you are truly my Soror! ” and another commented with, “Welcome to Greekdom!!! One of the best accomplishments you could ever have!”

But Fantasia is not the only heavy hitter the organization is adding to their member’s list as they’ve also induced Alexis Jones, Yvonne Mcnair, and Shawn Smith along with Fantasia as honorary members as well!

Congratulations to these ladies on their recent achievements! These colors look good on them!

