WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison, as confirmed by President Joe Biden confirmed earlier today.

“Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along,” President Biden said of the release while standing beside Griner’s wife, Cherelle.

The first photos of the WNBA star were revealed on social media with Griner sporting noticelably cut hair during her 10 month prison sentence. According to ESPN, Griner cut her hair to prepare for Russia’s freezing winter temperatures.”It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill,” she said. “She should have waited until New Year’s Day.” In exchange for her release, the U.S. government is said to have reportedly sent convicted an international arms dealer back to Russia, according to CBS News

Check out footage of the swap with Griner’s noticeably short hair below.

Griner's family released a statement late this evening thanking President Biden for her release, as well as their supporters."We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to President Biden and his administration for the tireless work they did to bring Brittney home," the statement read. "We would also like to extend a special thank you to Governor Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center for their work, as well as remaining in constant communication with us. We sincerely thank you all for the kind words, thoughts and prayers – including Paul and the Whelan family who have been generous with their support for Brittney and our family during what we know is a heartbreaking time. We pray for Paul and for the swift and safe return of all wrongfully-detained Americans. We ask that you respect our privacy as we embark on this road to healing. The Griner Family"

Brittney Griner Released From Russian Prison With Noticeably Cut Locs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com