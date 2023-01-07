Amaiya Holley wins #KYSVersus with ‘Who’s to Blame’

CLOSE
Right before the end of 2022, Amaiya Holley slid through with a truly FLAWLESS win on-air with Little Bacon Bear. Fresh off her opening for DMV’s very own Alex Vaughn, Amaiya talks ‘Who’s to Blame’, dreams of Broadway and more
Get to know Amaiya in an exclusive interview:
Stream ‘Who’s to Blame’ by Amaiya Holley
Shot at: @4LFactory
Shot by: Blue Visionz and Set it Off TV
