Amaiya Holley wins #KYSVersus with ‘Who’s to Blame’

Right before the end of 2022, Amaiya Holley slid through with a truly FLAWLESS win on-air with Little Bacon Bear. Fresh off her opening for DMV’s very own Alex Vaughn, Amaiya talks ‘Who’s to Blame’, dreams of Broadway and more

Get to know Amaiya in an exclusive interview:

Stream ‘Who’s to Blame’ by Amaiya Holley

Follow Amaiya

Shot at: @4LFactory

Shot by: Blue Visionz and Set it Off TV

Want an interview? DMV Artists ONLY!

Submit here: https://bit.ly/3WTBDFY

@littlebaconbear | littlebaconbear.com

