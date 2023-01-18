HomeDMV's Own

Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland’s first black governor

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

History was made today in Annapolis, Maryland as Wes Moore and his family took the stage to be sworn in as the 63rd governor of Maryland. He is the first black man in Maryland to hold this position with only 3 ever elected in the United States

More From KYSDC
Close