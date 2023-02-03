93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

An air balloon was spotted over Montana Thursday (Feb 2nd) and China has taken the blame. Americans automatically took the assumption that this balloon was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China came out today and stated that the balloon was just a civilian “airship” used mainly for meteorology research that somehow “drifted off course”.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that the balloon was theirs. It is slightly coincidental that this balloon was spotted in Montana where one of the three nuclear silos are located in the United States.

Mao Ning, China’s spokesperson stated, ” China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country.”

The Biden Administration along with U.S. officials stated that this was a serious situation.

As of right now, it is not clear what will happen to the spy balloon. The United States generals recommended Biden not to shoot down the balloon due to the safety risk it could have on the public down below.

As the story continues to unfold, we will see how both the United States and China will react.

U.S. Concerned About Chinese Balloon was originally published on wtlcfm.com