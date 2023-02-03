The Wizards Announce Inaugural Caribbean Heritage Night

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Wizards will celebrate its inaugural Caribbean Heritage Night on Monday, February 6, when the team hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What is Carnival? This Caribbean Festival Is More Than A Street Party

Caribbean Heritage Night will be jammed packed with culture, music and pride! To kick-off the celebrations, representing The Bahamas, the Wizards will tip-off with the sounds of a Bahamian junkanoo band then at halftime, Soka Tribe will entertain fans.

Founded in 2015, Soka Tribe introduces people to Caribbean carnival culture through Soca dance fitness online classes, organized trips, public and private performances, extracurricular programming and engaging presentations. Those in attendance will also be treated to a video from H.E. Bocchit Edmond, Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the U.S. In 1804, Haiti became the first free Black republic in the world and the first independent state in the Caribbean.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

Caribbean Heritage Night is a part of the Wizards’ Black History Month celebrations presented by Stackwell Capital, the digital investment platform created to eliminate the racial wealth gap. Throughout the month of February, the Wizards will recognize and celebrate the achievements, influence and talents of individuals and organizations from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area as part of the “Our Community, Our History” campaign.

Fans interested in attending February 6th’s game can purchase tickets at https://fevo.me/wiz-caribbeanheritagenight23. Fans who purchase tickets through this link will receive a free Wizards’ Caribbean pride hat. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.

Also See:

Caribbean Carnival Returns To The DMV

Nicki Minaj And Rihanna Celebrate Their Caribbean Roots Together

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: