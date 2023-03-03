Congratulations are in order for The Howard University men’s basketball team as they clinched the MEAC conference regular season title! With the victory, the team is now poised for a run to their first national NCAA tournament in more than three decades. It was Senior night at Burr Gymnasium and a packed arena when the Howard Bison defeated Norfolk State with an ending score of 87 to 67. This win gives the team its first outright regular season Mid-Eastern Athletic Championship (MEAC) championship since 1987.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
The team finished the regular season with 19 wins and 12 losses led by Head Coach Kenny Blakeney who joined the team in 2019.
One of the team’s secret ingrediants was the biggest recruits of summer 2020, Makur Maker. Maker was wanted by almost every college team in the country and he decided to attend The Mecca, Howard which shook the college basketball landscape. That decision showed that Howard could be a viable destination for top-tier basketball talent. Maker ended up only playing a handful of games for the Bison ever due to injury and leaving school early to pursue pro basketball.
RELATED: HU! Five-Star High School Basketball Recruit Makur Maker Commits To Howard University
RELATED: Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
Howard has made a lot of history recently as their swim team graced the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ and now with winning this MEAC title, they could be heading to March Madness for the first time in more than three decades! Congrats Howard, let’s keep it going!
Source: DCist
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Howard Men’s Basketball Team Wins First MEAC Title Since 1987
- White Student Sues Howard University For Racial Discrimination After He Was Expelled
- Black Excellence: Howard Bison’s Swim & Dive Team Make History With Sports Illustrated Cover Feature
- Everything Legendary Creators Talk Bowie State Partnership, Life After Shark Tank, and What’s Next!
- California-Based HBCU Cultivates Its First Independent Medical Degree Program
- NASA Aims To Empower The Next Generation Of STEM Innovators At HBCUs With $12 Million Donation
- How ASL Interpreter & Bowie State Student Justina Miles Stole The Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
- Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University
- Video Of Bethune-Cookman Football Players Sharing Helmets Spotlights Ed Reed’s Concerns About Resources
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)