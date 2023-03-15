Celebrity News

Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott Era Has Officially Ended

Published on March 15, 2023
On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced they parted ways with their former starter running back, Ezekial Elliot  because he was not included in the team’s 2023 plans. Two sources familiar with the matter informed The Dallas Morning News that he will be labeled as a post-June 1 cut.
Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million agreement in 2019, with $50 million guaranteed. Nevertheless, his production has declined over the past three seasons, and the only year in which he topped 1,000 yards (with 1,002) was 2021, when the NFL expanded to a 17-game schedule.

Elliott has lost time over the last two years due to injuries. He didn’t miss a game despite suffering a partial tear of his posterior cruciate ligament in 2021. A hyperextended right knee forced him to miss just two games in 2022, though he did spend much of the year in a brace.
Even while Elliott remained the starter, the Cowboys used Pollard more frequently in 2018. On the strength of his 1,007 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, Pollard earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl.
Three-time Pro Bowl selection Elliott had 876 running yards and zero games with 100 or more yards in 2022.

