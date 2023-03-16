Wizards Present Kicks, Sips And Drip Night On March 18th

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

To celebrate the intermixing of sport, fashion and culture, the Wizards will host Kicks, Sips and Drip Night presented by Hennessy on Saturday, March 18th when the Sacramento Kings come to Capital One Arena at 8pm.

The Wizards and Sharing Shoes have partnered to educate fans on how they can donate gently-worn basketball shoes to underserved athletes in the DMV area. Fans can visit section 105 on the concourse prior to the game to learn more about Sharing Shoes and their mission. Those in attendance will get to show-off their kicks with a 360-camera kick cam located at section 104 on the concourse. To celebrate the night, fans 21+ can also stop by the Hennessy bar cart at section 119 to purchase Hennessy V.S. cocktails.

The night will also highlight the connection between sneakers and art. The Wizards have teamed up with Baltimore based designer, Sierato, to customize three pairs of sneakers with artwork inspired by Wizards players Bradley Beal (Jordan 1 Low), Kyle Kuzma (Puma Clyde Core L Foil) and Monte Morris (Nike Airforce 1). Each of the three sneakers will be tailored towards the player’s background, style and personality. The custom sneakers will be displayed on the concourse for fans to see. G Wiz will also wear special custom-made sneakers to highlight the night.

Throughout the game, fans will have the chance to win game-worn sneakers from Wizards players. Graphics of sneakers worn by Wizards players throughout the season will be displayed on LED signage. Fans will also be able to showcase their footwear with an in-game kicks cam and a video on the organization Sharing Shoes will be played.

As part of the Wizards’ 25th anniversary season, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Caron Butler bobblehead, the second installment in the three-part “Big 3” bobblehead series.

Press Release by Wizards PR

