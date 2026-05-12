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Social Media Reminds Draymond Green That He's A "Dirty Player"

Draymond Green Reminded of His On-Court Shenanigans After Chiming In On Victor Wembanyama's Ejection

Following the announcement that Wembanyama would not be suspended for his flagrant 2 foul, Green felt the calls for Wemby to be banned paled in comparison to if he was the one who committed the foul.

Published on May 12, 2026

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  • Wembanyama was ejected for the "intentional" act, and debate ensued over whether Adam Silver and the league would suspend the young superstar.
  • Following the announcement that Wembanyama would not be suspended for his flagrant 2 foul, Green felt the calls for Wemby to be banned paled in comparison if he was the one who committed the foul on Reid.
  • Thers is plenty of video footage of Green doing the absolute most on the basketball court, and social media was quick to remind him.
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two
Ezra Shaw / Draymond Green

Draymond Green got hit with a big “this you” moment after making the Victor Wembanyama ejection about himself.

The sports world and social media had a lot to say after the NBA’s new phenom, San Antonio Spurs all-star Victor Wembanyama, was ejected following a vicious elbow to the neck of Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid during a Game 4 loss.

Wembanyama was ejected for the “intentional” act, and debate ensued over whether Adam Silver and the league would suspend the young superstar.

Golden State Warriors’ forward Draymond Green, who is very familiar with dirty play and getting ejected at an insane clip, decided to chime in on the matter, and it didn’t go as planned.

Following the announcement that Wembanyama would not be suspended for his flagrant 2 foul, Green felt the calls for Wemby to be banned paled in comparison if he was the one who committed the foul on Reid.

When one person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “If this was @Money23Green how many games would we be asking for?” Green responded, “Y’all have called for my career for less.”

Social Media Came With Plenty of Receipts

What a very strange thing to say, because there is plenty of video footage of Green doing the absolute most on the basketball court, and social media was quick to remind him.

One person wrote in response to Green, “you literally used a man’s chest as a trampoline please sit this one out.”

Another post used a hilarious video clip of LeBron James to hammer home the point that Green should not be talking in this situation.

In another post, a social media user just shared a greatest-hits compilation of Green making some absurd non-basketball-type plays in games.

Draymond Green is hilariously ridiculous.

You can see more reactions below.

Draymond Green Reminded of His On-Court Shenanigans After Chiming In On Victor Wembanyama's Ejection was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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