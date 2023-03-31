Bowie State University To Name Theatre After Dionne Warwick

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Bowie State University is officially naming its theater at the school’s performing arts center after a music legend, Dionne Warwick.

The Dionne Warwick Theater will officially be unveiled on Saturday which will be the first performance center named in her honor.

“We are very grateful that Dionne Warwick recognizes the value of this storied institution, and for lending her iconic name to the Main Stage Theater inside of our Fine and Performing Arts Center,” said Brent Swinton, Bowie State University’s vice president of Institutional Advancement. “Given the rich history of artists and performers such as Myles Frost who have originated from this university, the naming is even more appropriate because of Ms. Warwick’s lifelong advocacy for higher education, healthcare and the arts.”

“The Dionne Warwick Theater will host concerts, plays and other performances with her name elevating the venue to another level,” Swinton added.

The tribute will be held Saturday morning at the school.

