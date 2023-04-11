A child’s health is always essential for future of ones life. Throughout America there are around 95% of children, 0 to 18 years-old that have health insurance to protect them if they do get sick but with the high coverage rates, this opportunity isn’t affordable for all.
There are options like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that can help low income families find health relief. But those who don’t qualify for government assistance still may struggle, especially with high inflation. In addition to the cost, the quality of the health care system, access to healthy food and fluoridated water are all major factors when it comes to overall health.
Across the nation, each state is different but is yours one of the best or one of the worst when it comes to health care for children? WalletHub has put together a list of where each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia rank. They have ranked each state based on; cost, quality and access to children’s health care.
See where some of our Radio One market’s landed on the list;
#2 Washington, D.C.
#7 Maryland
#13 Pennsylvania
#22 Virginia
#29 Ohio
#31 Georgia
#38 North Carolina
#47 Indiana
#50 Texas
source: wallethub.com
See the full list for where each of the 50 states rank here
See Where The DMV Ranks For Children’s Health Care In 2023 was originally published on woldcnews.com
