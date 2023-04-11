FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport

Summer will be here before we know it, which means millions of Americans are getting their travel plans together.
But according to a warning from the FBI, it’s better to arrive at your local airport with your phone fully charged along with a backup battery, as tech-savvy thieves are using phone charging stations to hack mobile devices.
“Juice jacking” is a scam that involves putting malware or monitoring software into a public USB port. That gives scammers the ability to steal data off a phone when it plugs in. It could include passwords, addresses, and banking information. Victims could even have their phones locked through the software.
