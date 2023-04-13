Jamie Foxx Recovering After Suffering “Medical Complication”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx’s health was in danger, but he’s doing better thanks to quick family intervention.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx broke the news on Instagram Wednesday night, saying that he experienced a “medical complication.”

The actor’s daughter remained mum on any details, asking the public for it to remain a family matter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq9NCSnu3gq/

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the post on Corinne’s account reads. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

According to CNN, who reached out to Foxx’s spokesman, Alan Nierob gave little other information, telling the outlet, “Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted.”

The 55-year-old actor and comedian has most recently been filming the Netflix film Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz. It marks Diaz’s first movie appearance since 2014’s Annie, and last June, she explained how Foxx inspired her to get back in front of the camera.

Before her big return, she told him, “I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, you know?” and he responded, “I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this.”

To help ease her back into the happenings of Hollywood, he recruited Tom Brady to put her at ease.

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I’m relatively successful at un-retiring,” Brady said.

With Foxx successfully convincing Diaz to star in the film, expect the Netflix exclusive project to hit the streaming service in early 2024.

