Happy 4/20!
Last November, Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana use, and beginning July 1, this law will take effect.
Under the initiative, adults over 21 in the state will be allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and grow two plants out of the public view beginning July 1, 2023. It also will remove criminal penalties of up to 2.5 ounces and create a civil citation.
Possession of between 1.5-2.5 oz will still be punishable by a civil fine of up to $250, and over 2.5 oz will be punishable by up to a $1000 fine and up to six months in jail.
A companion bill that was designed to be triggered upon passage of the referendum included a provision to automatically expunge all cases in which possession of cannabis was the only charge.
It will also allow for individuals incarcerated for cannabis possession to petition for resentencing.
Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com
