Maryland Votes In Favor Of Recreational Marijuana Use

According to the Associated Press, Maryland is projected to legalize recreational marijuana.

Listed as question four on the ballot, under the initiative, adults over 21 in the state will be allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and grow two plants out of the public view beginning July 1, 2023. It also would remove criminal penalties of up to 2.5 ounces and create a civil citation.

In addition, existing laws on marijuana possession would apply to possession of more than 2.5 ounces.

The ballot referendum passing means those who were arrested for possessing the drug could soon have their record expunged.

