Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule: How Many Wins Will They Get?

With the inaugural season for the new named Washington Commanders in the books, it’s time to look to the future. The team excited to bring back the spirit of team now under new management and new players for The DMV to cheer on! Checkout the full schedule below…

Below is the full list of players who the Commanders selected to be a part of their team this season;

Round 1 • Pick 16 (16) • CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Round 2 • Pick 16 (47) • CB Jartavius Martin

Round 3 • Pick 34 (97) • C Ricky Stromberg

Round 4 • Pick 16 (118) • G Braeden Daniels

Round 5 • Pick 2 (137) • EDGE KJ Henry

Round 6 • Pick 16 (193) • RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Round 7 • Pick 16 (233) • EDGE Andre Jones Jr.

The Commanders 2023-2024 Schedule

August 21, 2023 vs Baltimore Ravens

September 10, 2023 vs Arizona Cardinals

September 17, 2023 at Denver Broncos

September 24, 2023 vs Buffalo Bills

October 1, 2023 at Philadelphia Eagles

October 5, 2023 vs Chicago Bears

October 15, 2023 at Atlanta Falcons

October 22, 2023 at New York Giants

October 29, 2023 vs Philadelphia Eagles

November 5, 2023 at New England Patriots

November 12, 2023 at Seattle Seahawks

November 19, 2023 vs New York Giants

November 23, 2023 at Dallas Cowboys

December 3, 2023 vs Miami Dolphins

December 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Rams

December 24, 2023 at New York Jets

December 31, 2023 vs San Francisco 49ers

January 7, 2024 vs Dallas Cowboys

